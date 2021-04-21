United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The Twillery Co.
Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter
$59.99$23.51
At Wayfair
Perfect for curling up and staying warm, a comforter like this is a great way to add a cozy touch to your bed and round out any duvet cover. Crafted from microfiber, this hypoallergenic piece features baffle box stitch construction for a classic look that doubles as a handy way to keep the filling from sliding and lends this piece a breathable touch. And since it's machine washable, a quick cycle is all it takes to have this piece looking its best.