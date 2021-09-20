Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Miaou
Micro Mini Skirt
$155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Miaou
Meet the micro, the offensively short yet perfect mini skirt. She comes in a black recycled wool blend with an invisible side zipper and unapologetically high slit on the side.
Need a few alternatives?
Frankies Bikinis
Windward Terry Skirt
BUY
$90.00
Frankies Bikinis
iets frans
Brown Velour Low-rise Skirt
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outffiters
The Source Unknown
Low Rise Mini Denim Skirt
BUY
$72.00
The Source Unknown
With Jean
Miles Mini Skirt
BUY
$159.00
With Jean
More from Miaou
Miaou
Elvis Pant
BUY
$325.00
Miaou
Miaou
Lowrider Pant
BUY
$265.00
Miaou
Miaou
Leia Corset
BUY
$265.00
Miaou
Miaou
Leia Corsetcow
BUY
£205.00
ASOS
More from Skirts
Frankies Bikinis
Windward Terry Skirt
BUY
$90.00
Frankies Bikinis
iets frans
Brown Velour Low-rise Skirt
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outffiters
The Source Unknown
Low Rise Mini Denim Skirt
BUY
$72.00
The Source Unknown
With Jean
Miles Mini Skirt
BUY
$159.00
With Jean
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted