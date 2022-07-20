Ambra

Micro Grip Half Shaping Slip Black

$44.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Concern Area: Tummy Control Type: Medium Fabrication: Nylon / Elastane Exclusive Of Trims Care and Use Instructions: Warm Delicate Machine Wash In Washbag With Similar Colours. Do Not Bleach. Do Not Tumble Dry. Line Dry In Shade. Do Not Iron. Do Not Dry Clean. The Ambra Micro Grip Half Slip slims and holds from waist to thigh. Ultimate smoothing across tummy, hips and thighs Comfortable extended grip waistband sits securely in place Unique grip band at thigh Designed in Australia Product code 859781170_859781260