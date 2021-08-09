Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Reformation
Michaela Dress
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Detail oriented. The Michaela is a babydoll dress with a tight fitting bodice and a full skirt. It has double puff sleeves for an extra dramatic look.
More from Reformation
Reformation
Michaela Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Michaela Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Marble High Rise Straight Long Jeans
BUY
£190.00
Reformation
Reformation
Hex Dress
BUY
£150.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted