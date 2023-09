Sam Edelman

Michaela Buckle Ballet Flats

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Product Details: Midi skirt in stone colourway. Detachable function converts into mini skirt. Elasticated waistband with adjustable buckle. Cargo skirt style with pockets at thigh. Relaxed, baggy fit with toggle hemline at midi skirt. Material: 100% Nylon. Sizing: This garment is a baggy fit, and our model is wearing a size 8. Show more