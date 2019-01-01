Dove

Micellar Body Wash

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

To help protect against the effects of pollution and environmental stressors, Dove has developed a mild and gentle cleanser designed to soothe stressed out skin. This new Dove beauty bar combines the cleansing benefits of micellar water with the nourishment of Dove. So, what are micelles and how does micellar water work? When using a micellar water cleanser, tiny cleansing micro-molecules - when mixed with water - form spheres called micelles that attract and trap dirt and impurities like magnets which are then gently rinsed away without irritating skin.