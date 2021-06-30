Universal Standard

Mia Long Sleeve Easy Tee

$68.00 $44.00

GAME by UNIVERSAL STANDARD: SHOP ALL ACTIVEWEAR The Long Sleeve Easy Active Tee is as light and soft as your classic cotton tee, but even more breathable. This cozy tee is made from sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric that will take you from your weekend errands to your weekend workout. Classic crew neck and forward-shifted side seams make for an easy, flexible fit. Orders containing both pre-order and in-stock products will ship together when the items are all in stock. Fit: Skimming, Model: 5'9" wearing S_14-16