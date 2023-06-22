Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Norma Kamali
Metallic Triangle Bikini
$85.00
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni x Ester Manas
Printed Mini Briefs
BUY
$135.00
Ganni
Ganni x Ester Manas
Printed String Bandeau Bikini Top
BUY
$185.00
Ganni
Cuup
The Balconette & Brief Swim Set
BUY
$158.00
$176.00
Cuup
Luxe Palm
Twist Front Bandeau Bikini Set In Red Dotty Print
BUY
£22.00
£45.00
ASOS
More from Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali
Ernie Nylon-blend Mesh Sarong
BUY
$140.00
MatchesFashion
Norma Kamali
Jason Side-tie Bikini Briefs
BUY
$51.00
MatchesFashion
Norma Kamali
Jason Halterneck Bikini Top
BUY
$83.00
MatchesFashion
Norma Kamali
Obie Semi-sheer Maxi Dress
BUY
$136.00
$273.00
mytheresa
More from Swimwear
SIMKHAI
Arianne Crochet Trim One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$275.00
Bloomingdale's
Melissa Odabash
Petra Metallic Kaftan
BUY
$283.00
mytheresa
Norma Kamali
Metallic Triangle Bikini
BUY
$59.00
$85.00
mytheresa
Dodo Bar Or
Corin Midi Dress
BUY
$295.00
$492.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted