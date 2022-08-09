Skims

Rated 3 out of 5 Review posted5 days ago Unflattering on short bodies, mediocre material I'm 5'2" 127 lbs and got these in a medium. They looked terrible on me. I have a short torso and thick-ish thighs it was just doing me zero favors. I ordered 5 pieces from the swimwear line and returned every. single. one. Idk, I don't think any of these swimsuits are flattering on short bodies, at least they weren't for me. The material is also just mediocre at best and I worry about it over-expanding in water. All swimsuits expand a little, but the crappy ones are the worst. Never got to test it because I returned it, but suffice to say I won't buy anything from the swimwear line again. Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?