Tohum

Metallic Puka Shell Gold-plated Bracelet

£200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This metallic Tohum Puka shell gold-plated bracelet is sumptuously sculpted from 22 karats of gold-plated brass into a bracelet, featuring organically-cut glass framing a giant gold Puka shell pendant. We’ll be teaming this Tohum bracelet with a tan more faux than Donald’s news (hopeful to return from our trip with a real one) and words like ‘gnarly’, ‘dude’ and ‘surf’s up’.