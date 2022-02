H&M Home

Metal Table Lamp

£34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M Home

Lacquered metal table lamp in a modern design with an angled lamp shade that spreads warm, diffused light. Fabric-covered cable with a plastic switch. Suitable for GU9/G9 bulb holder. Max 6 W LED. Bulb not included. Diameter of shade 26 cm. Total height 28 cm. Length of cord 160 cm.