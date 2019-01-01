Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Alexa Chung
Mesh Waist Maxi Dress
$550.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
One-shoulder Ottoman Dress
$1600.00
from
Diane von Furstenberg
BUY
DETAILS
HATCH Collection
The Cape Dress
$298.00
from
HATCH Collection
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Fitted V-neck Leather Dress
$2990.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Sretsis
Jade
$705.00
from
Sretsis
BUY
More from Alexa Chung
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
Kate Jersey Slip
£240.00
from
Alexa Chung
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
Double-breasted Checked Coat
$1120.00
$470.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
X Sunglass Hut Hu4004
£149.00
from
Sunglass Hut
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
X Sunglass Hut Hu4005
£149.00
from
Sunglass Hut
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted