Baggu

Mesh Reusable Tote Bag

$14.00 $9.99

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68728773; Color Code: 040 Say hello to the Mesh BAGGU: a reusable bag made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. It's just as packable, versatile and easy to take along as the Standard BAGGU, but more perfect for trips to the beach, as water and sand slip right through. Made of post-consumer recycled PET mesh with recycled ripstop nylon trim. It can carry up to 40-pounds and fold into its own flat 5” x 5” pouch. Each bag saves ~4.9 plastic bottles from landfill. Content + Care - 100% PET (recycled) - Machine wash - Imported Size - Length: 15.5” - Width: 6” - Height: 25.5” BAGGU Founded in 2007, the Brooklyn-based reusable bag company BAGGU makes high-quality canvas and leather bags in a range of fun, fashionable colors. Lead-free and ethically made, they're durable and easy to use in a million ways.