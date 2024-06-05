Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Forever Comfort
Mesh Mary Jane Shoes
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Next
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Lou Mesh Mary Jane Ballet
BUY
£24.00
ASOS
Pretty Ballerinas
Cami Ballet Flats
BUY
$249.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Miranda Buckle Ballet Flats
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
BUY
£350.00
Dear Frances
More from Flats
Pretty Ballerinas
Cami Ballet Flats
BUY
$249.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Miranda Buckle Ballet Flats
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
BUY
£350.00
Dear Frances
& Other Stories
Leather-trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
BUY
£110.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted