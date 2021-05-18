Mepal

Mepal Pink Snack Pot

£7.50

It's in the detail The Mepal Snack Pot is a handy reusable container that enables you to take your favourite snacks on-the-go with you. With a 350ml capacity, this light pink snack pot is ideal for pick-me-up portions of nuts, fruit, vegetables, or even small portions of leftovers, as this pot can be used in the microwave without the lid. Features Capacity: 350ml Light pink colour Dishwasher and freezer safe Microwave safe without the lid BPA free H 10.7cm x W 10.7cm x D 7.6cm Material & Care Delivery & returns