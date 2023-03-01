Menu

Product information This table lamp from Menu belongs to the JWDA series that is designed by Jonas Wagell, and he has taken his inspiration from the classic oil lamps. The design is minimalist, yet it has a strong character that catches the eye. In addition, the table lamp has a dimmer switch on the top, which allows you to adjust the mood in the room with just a few clicks. As we are based in Sweden, all our lamps/electrical items are made to the European standard of 230 Volts, and come with an EU plug. You may need an adapter for your product to function properly.Brass needs to be polished regularly to keep its polished finish. Otherwise, the material will get darker over time and stains may appear from moisture or fingerprints.