Go beyond basic with the new Hydro Moc featuring proprietary FloatPro™ Foam with 10% BLOOM® algae for all day, lightweight comfort that is more eco-friendly. FEATURES: • Injected EVA foam upper is more water-friendly & more durable than others of its kind • Rear heel sling made of translucent rubber and 10% recycled rubber fleck for on-trend function • BLOOM® performance foam is made of 10% algae biomass, transforming green water into clean water in the process • FloatEco Foam™ for lightweight comfort that lasts • Vegan-Friendly • 0lbs-15oz, 420g SIZING The Hydro Moc is designed to be an easy on / easy off shoe, so sizing is generous. If you normally wear a half size in Merrell footwear, we suggest you size down in this product, rather than ordering the ½ size larger.