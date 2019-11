Cole Haan

Men’s Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker

$90.00 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch Classic sport inspired oxford in leather, suede or textile uppers Textile lined Injection Molded outsole with rubber pods in heel and forefoot Classic sport inspired oxford in leather, suede or textile uppers. Textile lined. Injection molded outsole with rubber pods in heel and forefoot. Grand o. S. Comfort technology.