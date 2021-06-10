Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Topper
$349.00
$299.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Layla Sleep
Cool, plush, and supportive. Just like a memory foam topper should be.
Need a few alternatives?
PlushBeds
Natural Latex Topper
BUY
$334.00
$445.00
PlushBeds
EDILLY
3 Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size
BUY
$135.91
$159.99
Amazon
Linenspa
2-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full
BUY
$105.45
$110.76
Amazon
The Company Store
Legends Hotel™ Primaloft® Down Alternative Topper
BUY
$251.00
$279.00
The Company Store
More from Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Layla Memory Foam Mattress
BUY
$949.00
$1099.00
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Bamboo Sheets
BUY
$145.00
$195.00
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Weighted Blanket
BUY
$129.00
$159.00
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Layla Memory Foam Topper
BUY
$249.00
$299.00
Layla Sleep
More from Bed & Bath
PlushBeds
Natural Latex Topper
BUY
$334.00
$445.00
PlushBeds
EDILLY
3 Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size
BUY
$135.91
$159.99
Amazon
Linenspa
2-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full
BUY
$105.45
$110.76
Amazon
The Company Store
Legends Hotel™ Primaloft® Down Alternative Topper
BUY
$251.00
$279.00
The Company Store
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted