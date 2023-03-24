We-Vibe

Melt App Controlled Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Melt into unbelievable pleasure with We-Vibe's clitoral stimulator, offering 12 sensational levels of contactless clit-pleasing intensity in a super-slim design. Paired with simple controls, it's all orgasms go whether you're playing solo or together. Take your sessions from hot to scorching thanks to Melt's ultra-smooth silicone design, that can be slipped between you and your lover during sex. Play together even when you're apart thanks to the free We-Vibe™ app, which lets you control Melt from anywhere with an internet connection. The new and improved We-Vibe app has been built entirely from scratch to improve toy connectivity, user interface and user experience. It also comes with some fantastic new features, including: multi vibe, multi toy, content cards, feedback function, tutorial mode and PIN. Melt's whisper-quiet, waterproof and USB rechargeable so you can let the air take you there while you're absolutely *anywhere*. Running for up to 2 hours on a single charge, Melt also offers advanced sleep settings so it's ready and waiting whenever you are. This toy can be used for edging – when you bring yourself or your partner close to orgasm, stop or slow down before orgasm is reached, then build back up to approach orgasm again. You can repeat this as many times as you like. Some people find this technique can help to delay and/or increase the intensity of their orgasm (results may vary). Run a bit of water-based lube around Melt's silicone head to help create a delight-enhancing suction seal when it's put in place. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products..