Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Triangl

Melrose Bikini

$79.00
At Triangl
Shiny one shoulder bikini in gold lurex with matching high waist bottoms. This bikini also comes with a gold lurex belt bag.   
Featured in 2 stories
These Are the 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends
by Eliza Huber
This Retro Swim Cut Is Back
by Alyssa Coscarelli