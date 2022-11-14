Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
REMI x REVOLVE
Meghan Blazer Dress
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank Dress
BUY
$68.00
Skims
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Twilight Spritz Sequin Dress
BUY
$445.00
Rent The Runway
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Encore Velvet Mini Dress
BUY
$395.00
Rent The Runway
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Voila Vegan Leather Dress
BUY
$60.00
Rent The Runway
More from REMI x REVOLVE
REMI x REVOLVE
Chloe Faux Leather Blazer
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
REMI x REVOLVE
Chloe Faux Leather Blazer
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
REMI x REVOLVE
Lucy Maxi Skirt
BUY
$80.00
Revolve
REMI x REVOLVE
Alexa Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BUY
$145.00
Revolve
More from Dresses
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank Dress
BUY
$68.00
Skims
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Twilight Spritz Sequin Dress
BUY
$445.00
Rent The Runway
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Encore Velvet Mini Dress
BUY
$395.00
Rent The Runway
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Voila Vegan Leather Dress
BUY
$60.00
Rent The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted