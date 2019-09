Wet n Wild

Megaliner H2o Proof Liquid Eyeliner

$3.94

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Let your eyes pop by lining and defining them with Wet n Wild Megaliner H2O Proof Liquid Eyeliner. This waterproof liquid eyeliner will make your eyes stand out, especially when paired with eyeshadow and mascara. Softly line your eyes for a more natural look, and layer on the lines and create a dramatic cat eye to take you from day to night.