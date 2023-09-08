free-est

Meg Midi

$98.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 82865304; Color Code: 016 Your favorite T-shirt dress, reimagined — this sweet midi from our free-est collection takes the silhouette you know & love and adds the perfect romantic touch. Fit: Relaxed at the bodice with billowy, A-line skirt Features: Crew neckline, tiered ruched seaming at the bodice, dropped waistline Why We ❤ It: Perfect with strappy sandals or elevated with sleek platforms, this style has endless ways to wear. free-est Comprised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes our most-loved beach and summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 33.5 in Length: 50.75 in Sleeve length: 9 in