Dry off this summer with the flowery-fresh Meera Beach Towel from Sheridan. Featuring a tulip-inspired fleur-de-lis pattern brought to life with bright and lively shades. Crafted from organic cotton, with a yarn-dyed jacquard terry front and reverse, finished with a yellow block hem. GOTS certified. Features: Organic cotton GOTS certified Vintage tulip pattern Hem in contrast colourway Product code 112073140