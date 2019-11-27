Burberry

Medium Striped Embossed Leather Tb Bag

$2490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burberry

A structured bag in lizard-effect embossed leather, digitally printed with a contrasting stripe and punctuated with a textured Thomas Burberry Monogram clasp. Wear on the shoulder, across the body or carry as a clutch. 25.5 x 6.5 x 18.5cm/10 x 2.6 x 7.3in Min. shoulder strap drop: 43.5cm/17.1in Max. shoulder strap drop: 48.5cm/19.1in Outer and trim: 100% calf leather Lining: 100% lambskin Detachable, adjustable leather crossbody strap One interior zip pocket Two interior compartments Foldover top with clasp closure Hand-painted edges Polished metal hardware Made in Italy Item 80230471