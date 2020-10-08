United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
A New Day
Medium Huggie Earrings
$7.99
At Target
Whether you're getting ready for work, watching a baseball game at the stadium or going to a formal event, a pair of Medium Huggie Earrings from A New Day™ is sure to be the perfect finishing touch to your outfit. This pair of medium huggie earrings has a diameter of just over half an inch, and the metallic finish provides just the right amount of shine. The hinged construction provides a secure fit you can count on, and the lightweight design provides all-day comfort no matter what's on the schedule.