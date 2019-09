The North Face

Medium Base Camp Duffel

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dick's Sporting Goods

For a duffel that is as tough as you are, the North Face Base Camp Duffel delivers. With weather resistant material, zippers, and secure pockets, you can pack up all of your necessities for a long weekend without worry. The shoulder straps are adjustable and the side handles are padded for comfort of carrying no matter how you choose to haul this duffel. Includes four compression straps.