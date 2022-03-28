Midori

Md Notebook

$19.50

Midori paper has a history of over 50 years. Midori keeps improving the quality of the paper to make sure a pleasant writing experience for its users. Now the paper in MD notebooks is bleed-resistant, feather-resistant, and fountain-pen friendly. The advanced binding techniques enable the notebook to lie flat when you open it and make it easy to write. Each notebook comes with a set of index stickers that you can classify your daily records. Please note that there is no cover attached to the notebook. A cover may be required depending on your personal habit. Pages: 176 pages in A5.