Free People

Mayberry Slipper

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 52134657; Color Code: 068 So comfy and plush, these Woolmark certified Australian Marino sheepskin slippers feature an open toe design with crisscross straps. Fully fur lined Gripped bottom Slip-on style Naturally antimicrobial Fit Note: This style runs small; we suggest sizing up.