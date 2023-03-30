Maybelline

Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Highlights Curated Eyeshadow Shades In Mini Makeup Palettes: The creamy, high-pigment formula glides along the eyes for a smooth finish and a bold pop of color; Each eyeshadow shade melts onto the lid for a dramatic stroke of color and accentuates the eyes with depth and dimension Six Shades Inspired by NYC: Each eye shadow palette features a mix of matte and shimmering shades designed to create lasting NYC-inspired eye looks Get the Look You Want Wherever You Are: The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette is designed for impactful looks on the go, whether you’re headed uptown for work or downtown for nights out on the town; From Chill Brunch Neutrals to Cocoa City and Diamond District, these mini NYC-inspired eyeshadow palettes are perfect for your day-to-night makeup looks Maybelline is the world’s number 1 makeup brand, from foundation to mascara to lipstick; Diverse, on the pulse, inspired by the city and tested on its streets Remove Maybelline Makeup With Micellar Water: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Health Facts: Contains Micellar Water Color Palette: Medium Tones Product Form: Pressed Powder Beauty Purpose: Brightening Net weight: .14 Ounces TCIN: 52117594 UPC: 041554499742 Item Number (DPCI): 052-07-0971 Origin: Imported Description Amp up your New York City attitude with Maybelline’s The City Mini Eyeshadow Palettes. Each palette features six saturated shades that work together to create endless high-impact looks. The creamy formula melts onto your eyelids and the pure color pigments will make your eyes pop! Step 1. Color the entire eye area Step 2. Shade the lid Step 3. Contour the crease Step 4. Line around eye If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.