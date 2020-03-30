Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Scoop
Maxi Shirt Dress With Belt
$27.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Maxi Shirt Dress with Belt
More from Scoop
Scoop
Ribbed Crewneck Sweater With Button Sleeves
$21.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Satin Cargo Pants
$35.99
$12.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Wrap Mini Dress
$32.95
$14.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Burnout Floral Mini Dress
$20.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted