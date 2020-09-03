Stine Goya

Mavelin Dress Grid

£235.00

Buy Now Review It

At Studio B

Classic Stine Goya the Mavelin dress is back for AW20 in a grid pattern, the dress is a very dark blue with a graphic checkered pattern in lime green. The colours look incredible together and the print really standsout. The Mavelin shape is a dream on, a voluminous A-line silhouette with a V-neckline and short puffy sleeves cut above the elbows. Wear this with slides or trainers for day, or dress up for dinner, drinks, a party, a wedding - you'll just want to wear this none stop. Perfect to layer for winter too with a poloneck under, tights and Grenson boots. Crafted from recycled blend sustainable fabric. Sizing on this style, loose fit: XS = UK 8, S = UK 10, M = UK 12, L = UK 14. Model is 5'9 and wears XS.