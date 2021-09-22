Maude

Maude Two-ounce Burn No. 1 Candle

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A modern sexual wellness brand built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity, NYC-based Maude has been on a mission to make intimacy better for all people since 2018. Made with skin-softening jojoba and soybean oils, this hand-poured massage candle is blended with warming notes of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean and medjool date.