Cover FX

Mattifying Setting Spray

£23.00

At Cult Beauty

Alcohol-free and quick-drying, Cover FX’s Mattifying Setting Spray instantly sets and secures make up while imparting a miraculously matte finish. Absorbing oil, minimising surface shine and reducing the appearance of pores, this superb spray is the ultimate foil for oily complexions, keeping oil in check and make up set – of those tested by Cover FX, 93% of participants said their make up felt set securely. Impressively long-wearing, it will keep face flawless all day and even into the night – it can be reapplied as time passes to prolong wear.