Zara x Barbie

Mattel Shorts

$45.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

COMPOSITION & CARE COMPOSITION We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our products. To assess its compliance, we have developed an audit program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To lengthen the life of your denim garments, always wash them inside out in low temperatures. This way we help preserve the colors and structure of the fabric and reduce energy consumption. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry