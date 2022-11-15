Charlotte Tilbury

Matte Revolution

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Those who covet immovable, matte lips will be more than satisfied with Charlotte Tilbury’s innovative Matte Revolution formula. Crafted with 3D glowing pigments, this lipstick creates the illusion of cashmere-soft, lit-from-within lips. The bullet’s square, angled-tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for a precise application that washes in your pout in colour for up to 10 hours. Festival Magic, Gracefully Pink, Lost Cherry, M.I.Kiss (previously Bond Girl), Pillow Talk Medium, Red Carpet Red, Sexy Sienna, Wedding Belles, Mrs Kisses, First Dance, Cover Star, Catwalking, Supermodel, Super Fabulous and So 90'S are vegan friendly shades. Pair it with: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter