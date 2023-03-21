NYX

Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray

$9.06

Matte Setting Spray: For a matte makeup look that stays put, use our lightweight setting spray to reduce shine and leave a fresh, just applied look all day; Works with all makeup including foundation, eyeshadow, and powder Lock In Your Look: Get a smooth, long lasting finish for your makeup with this lightweight setting spray that helps extend makeup wear up to 16 hours, until it's time to party Face From Foundation To Finish: Complete your makeup look with our full line of face products to aid in color correction and coverage from concealer, blush, bronzer, foundations and contouring to palettes and powders Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup products today from eyeshadow, eyeliner, and false lashes to liquid lipstick, lip gloss, primer, concealer, setting sprays and eyebrow makeup Demand Perfection. For that fresh make up look that lasts, NYX Makeup Setting Sprays are lightweight and comfortable while working hard to make sure your makeup stays put. Available in a gorgeous Matte Shine-Free Finish or Dewy Fresh Glow. Shake the bottle and spray onto your face from a 6 inch distance. The spray will then set your makeup resisting unwanted color fade.