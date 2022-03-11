PEACH & LILY

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream drenches skin with antioxidants and intense moisture. Weightless formula leaves skin feeling calm and supple. Benefits A best-selling moisturizer that delivers deep hydration and visible benefits Drenches skin with instant and long-lasting deep hydration for skin that feels velvety-soft and supple Packed with antioxidants to help protect against environmental stressors Clinically proven ingredients leave skin looking and feeling firmer Complexion looks visibly brighter and more even Soothing agents deliver a noticeable calming effect on skin Sumptuous pudding texture soaks into skin without heaviness Achieve a healthy, matte glow beaming with luminosity Includes superstar ingredients: Matcha, Peptides, Niacinamide Suitable for all skin types - including acne-prone, mature, and/or sensitive skin Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, struggled with persistent severe eczema. She learned how to transform the look and feel of her own problem-skin with gentle, safe and effective ingredients. All Peach & Lily formulas are crafted with this philosophy in mind. 100% Worry Free: Peach & Lily formulas are clean, non-toxic, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Leaping Bunny certified. Excludes 1,550+ ingredients: no sulfates, fragrances, formaldehyde, dyes or colorants, parabens, mineral oils, silicones, and more - ever. Key Ingredients Peach & Lily uses natural extracts and clinically proven ingredients to deliver visible results Matcha: derived from green tea, loaded with antioxidants to soothe and help protect against environmental stressors Peptide Complex + Adenosine: celebrated proven ingredients to help target fine lines, wrinkles and leave skin visibly looking and feeling firmer, smoother and more lifted Niacinamide: a form of Vitamin B3 with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative benefits; creates a visibly brighter appearance and targets dark spots Juniper Berries: helps clarify and balance skin Panthenol: naturally moisturizing and soothing Lotus: targets dry, flaky skin and leaves skin feeling supple and radiant Clinical Results 100% said skin was hydrated, revived and refreshed 100% saw improved dry patches and less dullness 100% said the moisturizer did not clog pores or cause breakouts 100% said skin felt less irritated and reactive with reduced skin sensitivity Third party consumer study results