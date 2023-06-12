Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Corrector Skinstick (rose Quartz)
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
More from Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Corrector Skinstick (rose Quartz)
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil
BUY
$24.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
BUY
$33.60
$48.00
Sephora Australia
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Lip Colour
BUY
$45.00
Sephora Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted