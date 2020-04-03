Mastrad

Mastrad Vegetable Sack – Potato Keeper Features A Double Drawstring Design To Protect Vegetables From Light And Delays Spoilage

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

Double draw-string designed hanging sack protects vegetables from light and delays the sprouting process All-cotton design perfectly sized for potatoes; holds up to 8 pounds Draw-string at both ends to add and remove vegetables Convenient hanging loop so vegetables remain handy and within reach Machine washable; measures 1/2 by 8-1/2 by 14-1/8 inches So many of us have purchased that economy-sized bag of vegetables, only to find that the vegetables have spoiled or sprouted before we can use all of them. You don't have to spend your hand-earned money on food destined to be thrown out before you can use it. Orka Vegetable Keep Sacks are the economical way to store your root vegetables out of the way, but within easy reach. These sacks keep out light, slowing down the sprouting and spoiling process, prolonging shelf life. Drawstrings at the top and bottom mean you can add vegetables and remove them easily-always using the older vegetables first. The convenient handing loop lets you hang your vegetables up and out of the way, but keep them within easy reach for meal preperation. The all-cotton design allows these unique sacks to be machine washable, a more economical solution to some of the one or two-use bags out on the market. These bags are so revolutionary, they received the coveted Gourmet Gold award in the Tabletop and Textiles category for 2009. The Potato Keep Sack holds up to 8 pounds of vegetables for added convenience. Bring innovation and savings to your home, with the Orka Vegetable Keep Sacks- and stop the cycle of throwing food and money away.