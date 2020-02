Kiki de Montparnasse

Massage Oil Candle Santal No. 2 – Small

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiki de Montparnasse

Light our candle to seduce the room with scent, then watch as the natural wax melts into a warm massage oil. Blow out the flame and pour across the skin for a sensual massage that ignites the senses. Our decadent massage oil candle melts at just above body temperature, so it will be warm to the touch without burning the skin.