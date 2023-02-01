Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Oliver Bonas
Mary Jane Double Buckle Golden Leather Shoes
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Oliver Bonas
Need a few alternatives?
VintageParkShoes
Women Retro Mary Jane Shoes
BUY
£54.47
£60.53
Etsy
Charles & Keith
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats - Red
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
VintageParkShoes
Women's Mary Jane Shoes
BUY
£52.61
£57.18
Etsy
Penelope Chilvers
Low Mary Jane Velvet Shoe - Red
BUY
£199.00
Penelope Chilvers
More from Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Titanic Never Let You Go Valentine's Day Card
BUY
$4.50
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Fleur Rose & Hibiscus Hand Cream
BUY
£8.50
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Natural Leopard Print Brown Mesh Midi Dress
BUY
£56.25
£75.00
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Kyto Pendant Lampshade
BUY
£27.50
£49.50
Oliver Bonas
More from Flats
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Loafer
BUY
$145.00
Everlane
Oliver Bonas
Mary Jane Double Buckle Golden Leather Shoes
BUY
£65.00
Oliver Bonas
VintageParkShoes
Women Retro Mary Jane Shoes
BUY
£54.47
£60.53
Etsy
Charles & Keith
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats - Red
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted