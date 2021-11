Olann

Knit to order. The most "vogue-y" balaclava that you'll wear this season. This locally made hoodie is the perfect combination of a turtleneck and your favourite toque giving your ears and neck the coziest hug. Wear it on your daily walks, bike rides, grocery shopping, or casual coffee dates with your friends. A casual yet elegant touch to your everyday. 100% Canadian made and sourced wool and mohair.