Sleep Innovations

Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$329.99 $279.99

Buy Now Review It

General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding Queen Size Cool Memory Foam Mattress: This 10 inch cooling gel memory foam mattress is perfect for hot sleepers; Medium firm mattress features a triple layer design with a soft knit cover, responsive foam and a durable base layer for pressure relieving support in any sleep position Cooling Comfort: This Queen memory foam mattress features cooling gel foam and an airflow channel for enhanced breathability, so you sleep cool all night every night Support For Every Sleeper: Whether you are a stomach, back or side sleeper, you can find motion isolation, edge support, and breathable comfort with an eco conscious Sleep Innovations memory foam bed Quality First: The Marley mattress is made in the USA and Mexico. Our memory foam mattresses, mattress toppers, and pillows are all hypoallergenic and CertiPUR-US certified, offering you high quality materials for high quality sleep Committed To Great Sleep: We invented the memory foam bed in a box and continue to deliver sleep restoration today with innovative foams and fabrics; This queen bed mattress comes with a 10 year warranty The triple layer design of the Marley Mattress keeps you cool and supported all night long. The gel memory foam top layer and supportive middle layer with airflow channels provide a cooling effect, helping to maintain a comfortable climate while you sleep. From the hypoallergenic cover to the robust base, this mattress is built for lasting durability and comfort. Memory foam is proven to relieve pressure points, easing the impact on your knees, hips, and shoulders and other joints in any sleep position. It also prevents motion transfer, allowing you and your partner to sleep undisturbed for deeper, more restorative rest.