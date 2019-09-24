Search
Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Vitamin E Night Cream, 1 Oz.

An intense restorative formula that will moisturize dry, aging skin. It contains a high concentration of antioxidant vitamin E, wheat germ oils and other emollients such as cottonseed oil and cocoa butter to hydrate maturing skin.
