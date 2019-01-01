Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz.

Renowned for its ability to help dry up surface blemishes overnight. Mario Badescu drying lotion continues to reign as a best-selling favorite amongst beauty editors, celebrities, and professionals worldwide. This fast-acting, effective spot treatment is specially formulated with salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide to help draw impurities from the skin and target pesky pimples while you sleep. How to use - Do not shake the bottle Before bed after cleansing and toning, dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle. Dab directly on the surface blemish- do not rub in. Let dry and rinse off in the morning. Do not use on broken skin.