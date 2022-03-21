Urban Outfitters

Margot Tufted Floral Cotton Sham Set

$39.00 $14.99

Product Sku: 43602481; Color Code: 065 Set of shams with tufted embroidery in a wavy floral pattern at the front. Features solid backing with hidden envelope openings for easily removing from pillows for a quick machine wash. Due to the unique dyeing process, the shams you receive will showcase some natural variance in color from what's pictured here. Pillow inserts sold separately. Content + Care - 100% cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 21"l x 27"w