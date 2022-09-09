REMI x REVOLVE

Margo Cut Out Bodysuit

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

95% rayon, 5% spandex Made in China Hand wash Gusset snap button closure Asymetric neckline cut-out Ribbed jersey fabric Model 1 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 32", Bust 40", Hips 42" Size L: Bust measures approx 34" around Waist measures approx 28" in length Hem measures approx 32" around Model 2 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 23.5", Bust 31", Hips 33.5" Size XXS: Bust measures approx 24" around Waist measures approx 20" in length Hem measures approx 22" around Model 3 Measurements: Height 5'9", Waist 35", Bust 44.5", Hips 50" Size: 0X Bust measures approx 34" around Hem measures approx 32" around Model 4 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 41", Bust 38", Hips 55" Size 3X: Bust measures approx 38" around Waist measures approx 32" in length Hem measures approx 38" around Revolve Style No. REMX-WS53, REMX-WS54 Manufacturer Style No. RES5 F22