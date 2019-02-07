Let your style stand out this season with the alluring look of the SOREL®- Margo&trade- Chelsea boot! Waterproof full-grain leather with TPU printed gore panel. Pull-on, chunky-heeled Chelsea boot with TPU-printed gore panels for easy on and off. Soft pigskin lining for a comfortable fit. Die cut memory EVA footbed with a pigskin top cover for underfoot support and comfort. Molded BPU midsole for added support. Round toe. Chunky high heel. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 1 lb Shaft: 5 1&frasl-2 in Platform Height: 3&frasl-4 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.